US industrial production rises 0.7% in January
Business
US factories kicked off 2026 with a strong start—industrial production rose 0.7% in January, easily topping the expected 0.3%.
Most manufacturing sectors saw gains, marking the biggest monthly jump in nearly a year.
Durable goods like electronics and cars all posted solid growth—motor vehicles and parts grew.
Nondurable industries also saw increases.
Factories are running busier than they have in months, with capacity use rising to 76.2%.
Even though mining dipped slightly, utilities surged ahead.
After a tough 2025 for manufacturing, this rebound suggests demand is picking up again.