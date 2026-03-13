US inflation eases slightly ahead of Fed's interest rate meeting
The US Federal Reserve's go-to inflation tracker, the PCE price index, rose 2.8% in January 2026 compared to last year, coming in just below what experts predicted.
This small dip arrives right before a major Fed meeting where officials will decide if interest rates need to change to keep prices in check.
Core PCE sees biggest jump since early 2024
Core PCE (which leaves out food and energy) jumped 3.1%, the biggest increase since early 2024.
Prices for services climbed by 3.5%, while goods only went up 1.3%.
Because of a US government shutdown, the report missed recent oil price spikes linked to Middle East tensions.
Looking ahead, analysts expect inflation to heat up again, possibly hitting 4.5%, thanks to rising fuel and commodity costs, meaning the Fed has some tough choices ahead.