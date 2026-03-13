US inflation eases slightly ahead of Fed's interest rate meeting

Core PCE sees biggest jump since early 2024

Core PCE (which leaves out food and energy) jumped 3.1%, the biggest increase since early 2024.

Prices for services climbed by 3.5%, while goods only went up 1.3%.

Because of a US government shutdown, the report missed recent oil price spikes linked to Middle East tensions.

Looking ahead, analysts expect inflation to heat up again, possibly hitting 4.5%, thanks to rising fuel and commodity costs, meaning the Fed has some tough choices ahead.