US inflation holds steady at 2.4% in February

Fed's interest rate dilemma amid Iran conflict

Because of the Iran conflict, oil prices have jumped, pushing US gas up from under $3 to $3.50 in about 10 days.

Meanwhile, February saw 92,000 jobs lost and unemployment ticked up to 4.4%.

President Trump wants lower interest rates to help out, but experts think the Fed will likely keep things steady for now as they watch how these global events shake out for everyday Americans.