US inflation holds steady at 2.4% in February
Business
US inflation stayed at 2.4% in February 2026, with core inflation (which skips food and energy ups and downs) also flat at 2.5%.
This means prices are still rising a bit faster than the Federal Reserve's 2% target, and the numbers came out just as worries grow over the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.
Fed's interest rate dilemma amid Iran conflict
Because of the Iran conflict, oil prices have jumped, pushing US gas up from under $3 to $3.50 in about 10 days.
Meanwhile, February saw 92,000 jobs lost and unemployment ticked up to 4.4%.
President Trump wants lower interest rates to help out, but experts think the Fed will likely keep things steady for now as they watch how these global events shake out for everyday Americans.