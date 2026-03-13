US job openings rise to nearly 7 million in January
Business
Job openings in the US jumped to nearly seven million in January, surprising many since actual hiring is still cooling off.
The latest government data show more companies are looking for workers, but they're not filling positions as quickly, hinting at a possible mismatch between jobs and job seekers.
Layoffs remain low
Despite fewer people getting hired, layoffs are staying low, which suggests employers want to hold onto their teams while things feel uncertain.
Slower economic growth (just 0.7% last quarter compared to over 4% before), high interest rates, questions about President Trump's policies, new AI tech, and global conflicts like the one in Iran are all making it tough for both job hunters and businesses to plan their next move.