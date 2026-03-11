US markets mixed as oil prices spike on Iran-Israel tensions
US markets closed mixed on Monday, with the S&P 500 essentially unchanged at 6,881.62, the Nasdaq adding about 0.4% to close near 22,748.86, and the Dow falling about 0.2% to close at 48,904.78.
The main culprits? Rising tensions between the U.S.-Israel alliance and Iran, plus a spike in oil prices as worries about supply disruptions grow.
Oil prices and tech fears
When global conflicts heat up, markets get jumpy, and that's exactly what we're seeing now.
The VIX, the fear index, jumped 8% on Monday, signaling more volatility ahead.
Even sectors like AI weren't immune, though some defensive sectors held up.
If you're tracking investments or just curious about how world news hits your wallet, this is one of those moments to pay attention.
Consumer staples and healthcare hold some ground
Military actions in the Middle East have pushed oil up by around $4-5 a barrel almost overnight.
At the same time, investors were separately reassessing exposure to tech, especially AI companies, shaking things up further.
Still, some bright spots: consumer staples fell about 1.4% and healthcare did not notably outperform, and NVIDIA rose about 3%.