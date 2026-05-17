US nuclear delegation visits India to explore civil nuclear projects

India plans 100 GW nuclear capacity

The US team is meeting Indian officials, state governments, and private companies to talk about joint projects, improving supply chains, and boosting local manufacturing.

This comes after India passed the SHANTI Act in late 2025, making it easier for private players to get involved in nuclear energy.

With plans to ramp up nuclear power from 9 gigawatts to a whopping 100 gigawatts by 2047, and aiming for net-zero emissions by 2070, India's looking at everything from small modular reactors to fusion energy tech.