US sanctions North Korea's global remote job scheme
The US Treasury sanctioned individuals and entities for helping a North Korea-backed network of IT workers carry out a global remote job scheme.
By stealing identities and landing tech gigs online, they funneled substantial funds back to North Korea through cryptocurrency payments and other financial channels: funds that reportedly help boost the country's military.
Network could bring in hundreds of millions each year
Foreign IT workers pretended to be freelancers using fake documents and online profiles, hiding where they were really from.
The US says this network could bring in hundreds of millions each year for North Korea, making it a major concern for international security.
Officials are pushing for more global teamwork to stop these kinds of crypto scams and keep businesses safe from cyber threats.