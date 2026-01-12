US stock markets tumble as Fed probe sparks worries

Political tension and investor reaction

Powell called the investigation a "pretext" for political pressure, especially since President Trump is pushing for steep interest rate cuts.

Trump's idea to cap credit card interest at 10% hit banks hard—Capital One shares dropped 6%, while Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase faced more uncertainty.

With nerves high, investors rushed to safer bets like gold (now at record highs) and kept trading heavy in stocks like NVIDIA and Tesla.