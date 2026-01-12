US stock markets tumble as Fed probe sparks worries
US stock markets slid on Monday after news broke that the Justice Department is investigating Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over a $2.5 billion renovation project.
The probe has people worried about whether the central bank can stay independent, which led to a sell-off in the Dow and S&P 500, while the Nasdaq edged higher—Dow fell 264 points, S&P 500 dipped slightly, and Nasdaq barely moved.
Political tension and investor reaction
Powell called the investigation a "pretext" for political pressure, especially since President Trump is pushing for steep interest rate cuts.
Trump's idea to cap credit card interest at 10% hit banks hard—Capital One shares dropped 6%, while Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase faced more uncertainty.
With nerves high, investors rushed to safer bets like gold (now at record highs) and kept trading heavy in stocks like NVIDIA and Tesla.