US stocks hit new all-time high: What's going on
The Dow Jones soared 872 points on Friday, hitting a new all-time high.
Tech-heavy indexes like the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also climbed, showing just how much excitement is building in the markets right now.
Amazon's AI bet boosts chip stocks
Big bets on AI are front and center—Amazon said late Thursday it expects to spend about $200 billion this year on AI, chips, robotics, and low earth orbit satellites.
That news sent chip stocks like NVIDIA (+4.9%) and Broadcom (+3.8%) higher, even though Amazon's own stock slipped over return worries.
Optimism spreads across the market
People are feeling better about the economy, especially those with investments.
Airlines got a lift (United up 5%, Delta up 4%), while Bitcoin held steady at $68K—helping trading platforms like Robinhood (+12%) and Coinbase (+7%) pop too.
All in all: optimism is contagious across stocks and crypto alike.