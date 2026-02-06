US stocks hit new all-time high: What's going on

Big bets on AI are front and center—Amazon said late Thursday it expects to spend about $200 billion this year on AI, chips, robotics, and low earth orbit satellites. That news sent chip stocks like NVIDIA (+4.9%) and Broadcom (+3.8%) higher, even though Amazon's own stock slipped over return worries.

Optimism spreads across the market

People are feeling better about the economy, especially those with investments.

Airlines got a lift (United up 5%, Delta up 4%), while Bitcoin held steady at $68K—helping trading platforms like Robinhood (+12%) and Coinbase (+7%) pop too.

All in all: optimism is contagious across stocks and crypto alike.