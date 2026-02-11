US stocks soar as January jobs report beats expectations
US stocks climbed on Wednesday after January's jobs report crushed forecasts—130,000 new jobs were added, way above estimates.
Unemployment ticked down to 4.3%.
The S&P 500 and Dow both notched solid gains, with tech-heavy Nasdaq also in the green.
S&P 500 and Dow notch solid gains
Stronger job growth means the Federal Reserve is less likely to cut interest rates soon, putting upward pressure on Treasury yields and mortgage rates and prompting traders to pare back bets on rate cuts.
Sectors like industrials and energy saw a boost, which could be good news if you're investing or just watching your retirement grow.
Global markets react positively
This follows revisions to prior months' payrolls, hinting that the economy is bouncing back.
Bond yields rose too as investors grew more confident—not just in the US but globally, with markets in Asia and Europe also reacting positively.