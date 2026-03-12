US to impose new tariffs on China, India, EU
The Trump administration is fast-tracking investigations into unfair trade practices by countries and trading partners such as China, India, and the European Union.
Announced by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer earlier this month, the administration has set a much faster timeline — public comments run through Apr. 15 and a hearing is slated for about May 5 — with the goal of wrapping things up by this summer.
These probes cover everything from forced labor and digital taxes to pharmaceutical pricing and pollution linked to exports.
Tariff rates could jump back up soon
If these tariffs come back, expect higher prices on everyday goods, possible supply chain hiccups, and more tension between the US and its trading partners, around the time of a planned meeting between Trump and China's President Xi.
Even with some deals still in place, officials say tariff rates could jump back up soon as the US tries to protect local manufacturing.