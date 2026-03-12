US to impose new tariffs on China, India, EU Business Mar 12, 2026

The Trump administration is fast-tracking investigations into unfair trade practices by countries and trading partners such as China, India, and the European Union.

Announced by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer earlier this month, the administration has set a much faster timeline — public comments run through Apr. 15 and a hearing is slated for about May 5 — with the goal of wrapping things up by this summer.

These probes cover everything from forced labor and digital taxes to pharmaceutical pricing and pollution linked to exports.