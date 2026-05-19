US Treasury yields surge amid inflation and Middle East tensions
US Treasury yields just shot up to levels not seen in years, thanks to concerns about inflation and global tensions.
The 10-year note climbed to 4.67%, and the 30-year bond reached a whopping 5.195%, its highest since 2007!
Even the two-year yield rose to 4.137%.
These jumps follow recent U.S.-Israel military action against Iran, which started back in February.
Higher US yields raise borrowing costs
Higher Treasury yields mean borrowing is getting more expensive for homebuyers and businesses (including those investing in AI data centers) to the US government itself, which now faces higher borrowing costs.
Europe's feeling it too: Germany's 10-year bund yield is nearly at its highest since 2011.
Brent crude $110.48, 60% above pre-war
Brent crude oil dropped slightly but is still about 60% above pre-war prices at $110.48 per barrel.
Limited shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are keeping supply tight and energy prices up, adding even more pressure on economies worldwide.