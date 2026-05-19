US Treasury yields surge amid inflation and Middle East tensions Business May 19, 2026

US Treasury yields just shot up to levels not seen in years, thanks to concerns about inflation and global tensions.

The 10-year note climbed to 4.67%, and the 30-year bond reached a whopping 5.195%, its highest since 2007!

Even the two-year yield rose to 4.137%.

These jumps follow recent U.S.-Israel military action against Iran, which started back in February.