US unemployment claims tick up, but layoffs stay low
Business
Unemployment claims in the US went up just a bit last week—rising by 1,000 to 200,000—but that's still better than what experts expected.
Even with this small increase, layoffs are staying near historic lows, showing the job market is holding steady despite some signs of cooling off.
Job growth slows as companies play it safe
The pace of new jobs has slowed down—only 50,000 were added in December compared to November's 56,000.
The unemployment rate actually dipped slightly to 4.4%, its first drop since June.
Big names like UPS and Amazon have announced job cuts lately, but overall hiring and firing both remain pretty limited.
Despite these shifts, job gains over the past year have been weak.