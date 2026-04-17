Vedanta shares dip after probe blames negligence for Chhattisgarh blast
Business
Vedanta's stock slipped a bit on Friday after new findings blamed negligence for the deadly boiler explosion in April 2026 at its Chhattisgarh plant.
The blast, which happened in April 2026 in Singhitarai village, killed 20 people and injured 16 others.
News of the investigation has rattled investor confidence, leading to the drop in share price.
FIR names chairman Anil Agarwal
Investigators say poor maintenance and careless operation were behind the tragedy.
Police have lodged an FIR naming several Vedanta officials, including Chairman Anil Agarwal, in connection with negligent handling of machinery, backed up by forensic reports.
Now, a special team led by Additional SP Pankaj Patel is digging deeper to make sure everyone responsible is held accountable.