Vedanta Resources seeks $5.2bn refinance after S&P and Moody's upgrades

Banks manage refinancing, seek 300bps cut

Eight big banks, including Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, and JPMorgan, are helping manage the deal.

Vedanta might issue new bonds with five-, seven-, or 10-year payback periods to spread out repayments more smoothly.

The company also hopes this move will cut its funding costs by up to 300 basis points and make its debt less risky going forward.