Vedanta's demerger plan hits another delay, NCLT hearing postponed

SEBI approves Vedanta's revised demerger plan

SEBI, India's market regulator, has finally given a thumbs-up to Vedanta's revised plan after flagging disclosure issues earlier.

But not everyone is on board—the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas still isn't happy about how Vedanta is handling its oil and gas assets, especially when it comes to sharing details about debts and contracts.

These government concerns have already pushed deadlines past September 2025, so all eyes are now on the next hearing in November for what happens next.