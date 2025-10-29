Vedanta's demerger plan hits another delay, NCLT hearing postponed
Vedanta's plan to split up its businesses just hit another speed bump—the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai has postponed the key hearing to November 12, 2025.
The delay happened because a new judge joined the bench, so they have to start the hearing over.
The latest version of Vedanta's plan keeps its base metals business under one roof, instead of splitting into six separate companies like before.
SEBI approves Vedanta's revised demerger plan
SEBI, India's market regulator, has finally given a thumbs-up to Vedanta's revised plan after flagging disclosure issues earlier.
But not everyone is on board—the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas still isn't happy about how Vedanta is handling its oil and gas assets, especially when it comes to sharing details about debts and contracts.
These government concerns have already pushed deadlines past September 2025, so all eyes are now on the next hearing in November for what happens next.