With this new funding, Vegapay's valuation is set to jump to around ₹380 crore, up from ₹216 crore just four months ago.

The company saw its revenue rise to ₹8.74 crore in FY26, though losses ticked up slightly to ₹18.73 crore.

Founded in 2022, Vegapay is building tech that helps banks offer more flexible credit and card options, a space investors seem pretty excited about right now.