Vegapay to raise ₹38.4cr in Series A led by Prosus
Vegapay, a fintech startup focused on digital lending and card tech, is set to raise ₹38.4 crore ($4 million) in Series A funding led by Prosus.
MIH Investments One B.V. will put in the biggest chunk, while Elevation Capital, Vertex Ventures, and Eximius Ventures are also joining the round.
Vegapay valuation ₹380cr from ₹216cr
With this new funding, Vegapay's valuation is set to jump to around ₹380 crore, up from ₹216 crore just four months ago.
The company saw its revenue rise to ₹8.74 crore in FY26, though losses ticked up slightly to ₹18.73 crore.
Founded in 2022, Vegapay is building tech that helps banks offer more flexible credit and card options, a space investors seem pretty excited about right now.