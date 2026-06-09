Virtusa targets $5B by 2030-31 with AI cloud data engineering

Virtusa aims for 70% AI-first workforce

Virtusa's also reworking its workforce, hoping to make 70% of employees "AI-first" within two years.

They're growing fast through strategic buys—like picking up Bengaluru-based SmartSoC Solutions to boost their semiconductor engineering skills.

With 30,000 employees worldwide (mostly in India), Virtusa is also eyeing growth in Japan and says they're staying optimistic about hiring.