Virtusa targets $5B by 2030-31 with AI cloud data engineering
Virtusa, a global digital engineering company, is aiming big: they want to be a $5-billion company by 2030-31.
Their game plan? Leaning hard into AI, cloud migration, and data engineering.
COO Venkatesan Vijayaraghavan shared that their AI projects are already making a difference, like helping a Fortune 10 client seriously cut down on contact center wait times.
Virtusa aims for 70% AI-first workforce
Virtusa's also reworking its workforce, hoping to make 70% of employees "AI-first" within two years.
They're growing fast through strategic buys—like picking up Bengaluru-based SmartSoC Solutions to boost their semiconductor engineering skills.
With 30,000 employees worldwide (mostly in India), Virtusa is also eyeing growth in Japan and says they're staying optimistic about hiring.