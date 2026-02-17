Wall Street futures slip as AI concerns rattle investors
US stock futures slipped on Tuesday as worries grew about how AI could shake up major industries.
The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow futures were lower in pre-market trading, adding to last week's $2 trillion loss in software stocks.
AI isn't just boosting tech—it's also making investors rethink which companies will win or lose.
Wealth managers like Charles Schwab saw double-digit drops, and CBRE, a real estate services firm, also plunged, while big cloud providers are feeling cash flow pressure from heavy spending.
As Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid put it, nobody truly knows who the long term winners and losers will be in the AI race, and markets had been pricing almost every tech company as a winner.
NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Apple dipped, but Alibaba rose after a new AI model announcement.
Investors are keeping an eye on inflation data and Fed officials' comments for clues on what's next for the market.