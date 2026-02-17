Wall Street futures slip as AI concerns rattle investors

Nobody knows who the long term winners and losers will be

AI isn't just boosting tech—it's also making investors rethink which companies will win or lose.

Wealth managers like Charles Schwab saw double-digit drops, and CBRE, a real estate services firm, also plunged, while big cloud providers are feeling cash flow pressure from heavy spending.

As Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid put it, nobody truly knows who the long term winners and losers will be in the AI race, and markets had been pricing almost every tech company as a winner.