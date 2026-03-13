War in Middle East triggers global air freight crisis
Air freight prices have shot up — some routes by 70% — after US and Israeli strikes on Iran led to airspace closures across the Middle East.
This sudden move immediately removed about 12% of global air cargo capacity, making it a lot pricier and trickier to move goods around the world.
Costs skyrocket as major airports pause flights
With Middle Eastern skies closed, shipping costs from South Asia to Europe soared from $2.57 per kg to $4.37 per kg. Rates to North America and within Europe-Middle East also climbed over 50%.
Major airports like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi paused flights, forcing airlines like Cathay Pacific to skip usual refueling stops and reroute cargo through longer paths.
Ocean shipping facing extended delays
Because ocean shipping is now facing extended delays at chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, essentials like medicines, electronics, and even fresh flowers are being flown instead, despite air freight costing five to 10 times more than sea transport.
The good news: some hubs are reopening, which should help steady things a bit soon.