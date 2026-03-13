War in Middle East triggers global air freight crisis

With Middle Eastern skies closed, shipping costs from South Asia to Europe soared from $2.57 per kg to $4.37 per kg. Rates to North America and within Europe-Middle East also climbed over 50%. Major airports like Dubai , Doha, and Abu Dhabi paused flights, forcing airlines like Cathay Pacific to skip usual refueling stops and reroute cargo through longer paths.

Ocean shipping facing extended delays

Because ocean shipping is now facing extended delays at chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, essentials like medicines, electronics, and even fresh flowers are being flown instead, despite air freight costing five to 10 times more than sea transport.

The good news: some hubs are reopening, which should help steady things a bit soon.