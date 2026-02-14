Wasserman to sell agency after Epstein-Maxwell links surface

Wasserman's past choices and the impact on his career

Wasserman admitted he's become a distraction, apologized for his past choices, and said clients should always come first.

He's still leading the 2028 LA Olympics, and LA28's review found his relationship did not go further than the exchanges that had already been documented, and the board said the trip on Epstein's plane was taken at the invitation of the Clinton Foundation.

The situation shows how past associations can impact careers—and why transparency matters.