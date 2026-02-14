Wendy's to close up to 358 US restaurants
Business
Wendy's is closing 5-6% of its US locations—about 298 to 358 restaurants—after a tough year for sales.
Interim CEO Ken Cook says the move is part of "Project Fresh," which aims to help struggling spots by reviewing franchise operations.
Same-store sales fell last quarter
Same-store sales in the US fell last quarter.
Global same-store sales fell by 10%, and total revenue was down 5.5% at $543 million.
'Close-and-replace' strategy
Wendy's signature square beef patties are a well-known feature, and the company is pursuing a "close-and-replace" strategy—shutting underperforming stores and opening new ones with a fresher approach.