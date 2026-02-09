Why AI's impact on tech jobs is worrying investors
In early February 2026, Indian IT stocks experienced a sharp selloff, with the Nifty IT index sliding close to 8% over three sessions.
Big names like Infosys and Tech Mahindra saw their shares slide, in some cases by several percentage points.
The main reasons? Worries that Anthropic's new enterprise and legal-automation tools, and comments from Palantir about rapid SAP migrations, could disrupt how these companies do business.
Cowork can automate tasks Indian IT firms rely on for revenue
Anthropic's Cowork product isn't just another chatbot—it can automate document review, compliance checks, legal, sales, marketing, and data tasks that Indian IT firms rely on for revenue.
With growth already slow in the sector, investors are nervous about AI making some traditional tech jobs less relevant.
Investors are rethinking the future of India's tech giants
This selloff shows just how much AI is starting to challenge even high-value outsourcing work—areas people thought were safe from automation until now.
While some experts think the panic is a bit much, it's clear investors are rethinking what the future looks like for India's tech giants.