Why AI's impact on tech jobs is worrying investors Business Feb 09, 2026

In early February 2026, Indian IT stocks experienced a sharp selloff, with the Nifty IT index sliding close to 8% over three sessions.

Big names like Infosys and Tech Mahindra saw their shares slide, in some cases by several percentage points.

The main reasons? Worries that Anthropic's new enterprise and legal-automation tools, and comments from Palantir about rapid SAP migrations, could disrupt how these companies do business.