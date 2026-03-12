Why India-US trade talks are stuck
Business
Talks between India and the US for a new interim trade agreement have slowed amid a fresh US investigation.
The probe, kicked off on March 12, looks at whether some countries, including India, are producing too much in certain industries and if that hurts American businesses.
For now, India's waiting to see what the US decides before moving forward.
What's the interim trade deal all about?
The proposed agreement is meant to lower tariffs and make it easier for both countries to sell goods in each other's markets.
In early February 2026, both sides agreed to cut some tariffs, but India still blocks most US dairy and farm products.
This interim deal is just the first step: they're hoping it'll lay the groundwork for a bigger trade partnership down the line.