Why Indian IT stocks are feeling the heat
Business
Indian IT stocks like TCS, Wipro, and HCL Technologies are feeling the heat after US tech shares dropped—mainly because people are worried about AI shaking up the industry and the US Fed holding back on interest rate cuts.
Interestingly, while most tech stocks slipped, Infosys managed to edge up a bit.
Wipro's ADR fell, but Infosys's edged up slightly
The drop in US tech shares spilled over to Indian companies' ADRs: Wipro's fell 2.14%, but Infosys's actually rose 0.20%.
The buzz is all about new AI tools (like Anthropic's Claude Cowork) possibly automating away routine IT jobs.
Analysts warn this could mean layoffs and slower revenue growth for some companies, so everyone's keeping a close watch on how Indian IT adapts to these changes.