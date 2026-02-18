Why Indian IT stocks are feeling the heat

Wipro's ADR fell, but Infosys's edged up slightly

The drop in US tech shares spilled over to Indian companies' ADRs: Wipro's fell 2.14%, but Infosys's actually rose 0.20%.

The buzz is all about new AI tools (like Anthropic's Claude Cowork) possibly automating away routine IT jobs.

Analysts warn this could mean layoffs and slower revenue growth for some companies, so everyone's keeping a close watch on how Indian IT adapts to these changes.