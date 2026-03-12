Why Indian stock markets fell sharply on Monday

A sudden jump in global oil prices (up more than 23% to $114.59 per barrel) made things tough for India, which relies a lot on imported energy. At the same time, the rupee got weaker, making imports even pricier and hitting investor confidence. Foreign investors started pulling money out fast.

Global oil prices surge

Tensions between the US and Iran disrupted key oil routes, pushing Brent crude close to $100 per barrel.

This hit sectors like airlines (IndiGo dropped 8%), car makers (like Maruti), and banks (SBI, ICICI) hard.

Global markets were also down across the board, adding to the pressure on Indian stocks.