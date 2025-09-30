Next Article
Why is Divis Laboratories stock down nearly 15% in 3 months
Business
Divis Laboratories, a big name in pharma, has seen its stock drop nearly 15% over the past three months, last traded at ₹5,697.50 on September 30, 2025 (as of 08:43 AM).
Even with this dip, the company still holds a solid market cap of ₹1.51 lakh crore and maintains strong financials with a P/E ratio of 65.59.
Trading activity shot up recently
Trading activity shot up recently—over 4.6 lakh shares changed hands on Monday, way above the weekly average.
Still, the stock slid another 6.5% just last week before ending Monday slightly up by 0.14%.
Investors are watching these ups and downs closely as they weigh their next moves in this fast-moving sector.