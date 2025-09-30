Why is Divis Laboratories stock down nearly 15% in 3 months Business Sep 30, 2025

Divis Laboratories, a big name in pharma, has seen its stock drop nearly 15% over the past three months, last traded at ₹5,697.50 on September 30, 2025 (as of 08:43 AM).

Even with this dip, the company still holds a solid market cap of ₹1.51 lakh crore and maintains strong financials with a P/E ratio of 65.59.