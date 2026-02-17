World Bank: 7% jobs at risk due to AI
Generative AI might shake up the job market, with about 7% of jobs at risk, says Sangbu Kim, World Bank's VP for Digital and AI.
On the bright side, he points out that another 17% of jobs could actually get a boost from this tech.
India as a testing ground for AI solutions
Kim gave a shoutout to India's strong talent pool and digital infrastructure, saying "Everyone is saying that data is new mineral for the AI era."
He sees India as a testing ground for rolling out AI solutions worldwide—especially in places like Africa and Latin America.
Examples of small AI solutions include crop pest detection via smartphone photos and affordable AI-powered tutoring in Ghana.
Risks and challenges ahead
Kim didn't shy away from mentioning risks—think privacy issues, copyright headaches, cybersecurity threats, and even "hallucinations" (AI making stuff up).
He stressed that governments need to step up with support and upskilling programs so people aren't left behind as AI grows.