World Bank says India's economy holding up amid global slowdowns
India's economy is holding up well even as the world faces slowdowns and uncertainty, according to the World Bank.
At a policy event on Tuesday, Acting Country Director Paul Procee credited India's steady growth to solid fundamentals, rising consumer demand, and stronger trade ties.
He also pointed out that investing in people and businesses is helping the country bounce back from global shocks and build a solid base for the future.
Food processing vital for rural India
The World Bank singled out food processing as a game-changer for rural India, where most people live.
Procee highlighted that better agricultural value chains, improved infrastructure, and stronger market links could mean more jobs and higher incomes for farmers.
These moves aim to unlock more value from what India grows, making food processing a key player in the country's economic story.