World Bank says India's economy holding up amid global slowdowns Business Jun 09, 2026

India's economy is holding up well even as the world faces slowdowns and uncertainty, according to the World Bank.

At a policy event on Tuesday, Acting Country Director Paul Procee credited India's steady growth to solid fundamentals, rising consumer demand, and stronger trade ties.

He also pointed out that investing in people and businesses is helping the country bounce back from global shocks and build a solid base for the future.