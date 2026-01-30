World Bank's $10B annual boost to India's Viksit Bharat mission

India and the World Bank just kicked off a big new partnership: the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for 2026-2030. The plan? Send $8-10 billion a year into projects that push India closer to its Viksit Bharat (Developed India) goals by 204. This move builds on decades of teamwork and focuses on what matters most for the country's future.

CPF focuses on job creation and skills development The CPF is all about creating jobs—especially since 12 million young Indians enter the workforce every year.

It targets sectors like infrastructure, energy, agribusiness, healthcare, tourism, and manufacturing.

Expect more skill-building programs, support for small businesses, and fresh opportunities thanks to private sector partnerships.

Major initiatives already in progress Some major initiatives are already underway: $830 million will upgrade Industrial Training Institutes to skill up one million youth (with a special focus on women),

$490 million goes to digital farming in Maharashtra,

$280 million will strengthen Kerala's health systems, and there's $750 million set aside for higher education.