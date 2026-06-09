World Economic Forum names 100 Technology Pioneers for 2026
The World Economic Forum just dropped its 2026 Technology Pioneers list, spotlighting 100 early-stage companies from around the globe.
These startups are being recognized for game-changing ideas, especially in autonomous AI, cybersecurity, payments, and energy management.
The goal? To highlight tech that could seriously shake up how we live and work.
WEF list includes 9 Indian startups
Nine Indian startups made the cut this year. A strong showing!
Names like Airbound (drone delivery), Dhruva and OrbitAID (satellites), Bellatrix Aerospace (propulsion tech), Sarla Aviation (electric air taxis), and Ethereal Exploration Guild (reusable rockets) are all in.
The broader cohort spans sectors from quantum computing to clean energy.
Over the next two years, they will take part in a WEF engagement program and be invited to the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2026.
Pretty exciting for India's startup scene.