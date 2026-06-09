World Economic Forum names 100 Technology Pioneers for 2026

WEF list includes 9 Indian startups

Nine Indian startups made the cut this year. A strong showing!

Names like Airbound (drone delivery), Dhruva and OrbitAID (satellites), Bellatrix Aerospace (propulsion tech), Sarla Aviation (electric air taxis), and Ethereal Exploration Guild (reusable rockets) are all in.

The broader cohort spans sectors from quantum computing to clean energy.

Over the next two years, they will take part in a WEF engagement program and be invited to the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2026.

Pretty exciting for India's startup scene.