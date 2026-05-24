Yaashvi Jewelers, SMR Jewels, Rajnandini Fashion India IPOs open

SME IPO dates and price targets

Yaashvi Jewellers is offering shares from May 25 to 27 at ₹83 each, aiming to raise ₹44 crore for things like working capital and debt repayment.

SMR Jewels opens May 26 to 29 with shares priced at ₹128 to ₹135, looking to gather up to ₹67 crore.

Rajnandini Fashion India also starts on May 26, seeking over ₹18 crore at a price range of ₹59 to ₹63 per share.

Plus, a few earlier SME IPOs are wrapping up this week, so it's a busy time for new listings.