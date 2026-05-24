Yaashvi Jewelers, SMR Jewels, Rajnandini Fashion India IPOs open
If you're curious about the stock market, three new SME IPOs, Yaashvi Jewellers, SMR Jewels, and Rajnandini Fashion India, are opening for bids between May 25 and 29.
Even with market ups and downs lately (thanks to oil prices and global tensions), smaller companies are still making moves to go public.
SME IPO dates and price targets
Yaashvi Jewellers is offering shares from May 25 to 27 at ₹83 each, aiming to raise ₹44 crore for things like working capital and debt repayment.
SMR Jewels opens May 26 to 29 with shares priced at ₹128 to ₹135, looking to gather up to ₹67 crore.
Rajnandini Fashion India also starts on May 26, seeking over ₹18 crore at a price range of ₹59 to ₹63 per share.
Plus, a few earlier SME IPOs are wrapping up this week, so it's a busy time for new listings.