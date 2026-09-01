YouTube teams with Amazon to let creators tag Amazon products
Business
YouTube just teamed up with Amazon, so creators can now tag Amazon products in their videos and livestreams.
This means you can shop straight from your favorite videos, while creators earn commissions on what you buy.
Travis Katz from YouTube Shopping called it a big move for Alphabet's e-commerce plans.
YouTube affiliate program posts 13x sales
Since launching its affiliate shopping program in 2024, YouTube has seen huge growth: 13 times more sales globally by early 2026.
Over 1 million creators are already using the feature to sell tech gadgets, fashion, and beauty products.
The Amazon integration responds to creator demand and makes shopping smoother for everyone, with Google's leading artificial intelligence tool Gemini making tagging even simpler.