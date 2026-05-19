Zee Entertainment swings to ₹102cr Q4 loss from ₹188.4cr profit

Zee Entertainment ad revenue falls

Ad revenue took a hit, falling 5% quarter-on-quarter and 4% year-on-year, mainly because of the West Asia crisis in March.

Subscription revenue was up 4% over last year but slipped 2% compared to the previous quarter.

Other sales and services nearly halved both sequentially and year-on-year.

Expenses climbed too: operational costs and ad spending were both up significantly.