Zee Entertainment swings to ₹102cr Q4 loss from ₹188.4cr profit
Zee Entertainment just reported a ₹102 crore net loss for the fourth quarter of FY2026, flipping from last year's profit of ₹188.4 crore.
Revenue dropped 7.3% to ₹2,024.8 crore, and the company saw an EBITDA loss of ₹254.8 crore, quite a change from last year's positive numbers.
Zee Entertainment ad revenue falls
Ad revenue took a hit, falling 5% quarter-on-quarter and 4% year-on-year, mainly because of the West Asia crisis in March.
Subscription revenue was up 4% over last year but slipped 2% compared to the previous quarter.
Other sales and services nearly halved both sequentially and year-on-year.
Expenses climbed too: operational costs and ad spending were both up significantly.
Zee Entertainment board recommends ₹2 dividend
Despite all these losses, ZEEL's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per share for FY2026—pretty unexpected!
Interestingly, ZEEL shares closed almost 4% higher at ₹87.72 on NSE before the earnings news went public.