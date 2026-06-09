Zepto overtakes Swiggy Instamart in order value, eyes $1bn IPO Business Jun 09, 2026

Zepto just pulled ahead of Swiggy Instamart in both order value and volume, according to its latest Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) filing.

In Q4 FY2026, Zepto clocked ₹7,591 crore in net order value, higher than Instamart's ₹5,674 crore but still behind Blinkit's massive ₹14,386 crore.

All this is happening as Zepto gears up for a $1 billion IPO that could make it India's first standalone quick-commerce company on the stock market.