Zepto overtakes Swiggy Instamart in order value, eyes $1bn IPO
Zepto just pulled ahead of Swiggy Instamart in both order value and volume, according to its latest Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) filing.
In Q4 FY2026, Zepto clocked ₹7,591 crore in net order value, higher than Instamart's ₹5,674 crore but still behind Blinkit's massive ₹14,386 crore.
All this is happening as Zepto gears up for a $1 billion IPO that could make it India's first standalone quick-commerce company on the stock market.
Zepto Q4 revenue ₹7,498cr, founders summoned
Zepto's revenue jumped 75% year-over-year to ₹7,498 crore for Q4 FY2026, while its net loss narrowed to ₹1,539 crore.
For the full year, revenue more than doubled to ₹22,624 crore, but losses also grew to ₹5,905 crore.
The founders received summons from the Directorate of Enforcement under FEMA and as they get ready for the big IPO push.