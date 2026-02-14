Zepto, Swiggy onboard as partners for India AI Impact Summit

The summit kicks off with keynotes and a massive AI expo featuring 300+ exhibitors from 30 countries. Prime Minister Modi will lead the formal opening ceremony on February 19 and will also host a CEO roundtable and give a major talk that day.

Global leaders, CEOs, and healthcare support involved

There'll be over 700 sessions on everything from AI safety and ethics to how tech can help people and the planet.

The summit's also going green with a zero-waste setup—think reused materials everywhere.

Expect global leaders and top CEOs like Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, and Jensen Huang in attendance.

Even Apollo Hospitals is pitching in with medical support so things run smoothly.