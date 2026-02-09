Zetwerk plans $750 million IPO Business Feb 09, 2026

Zetwerk, a Bengaluru-based contract manufacturing platform, is gearing up for a $750 million IPO.

With a recent fundraise pushing its valuation to over $3.1 billion and over 3,500 global clients on board, Zetwerk is in discussion with bankers and is expected to file draft papers soon.

The IPO will combine new shares and an offer-for-sale, mainly to fuel growth in aerospace, electronics, and capital goods.