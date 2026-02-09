Zetwerk plans $750 million IPO
Zetwerk, a Bengaluru-based contract manufacturing platform, is gearing up for a $750 million IPO.
With a recent fundraise pushing its valuation to over $3.1 billion and over 3,500 global clients on board, Zetwerk is in discussion with bankers and is expected to file draft papers soon.
The IPO will combine new shares and an offer-for-sale, mainly to fuel growth in aerospace, electronics, and capital goods.
Zetwerk connects companies with factories to get custom parts made—think electronics, EVs, renewables, aerospace gear and more.
They handle everything from procurement and quality checks to logistics and delivery for large industrial customers.
Backed by investors like Greenoaks and Accel with $870 million raised so far, two co-founders are set to infuse about ₹600 crore via a new entity into the business before the IPO—a strong sign they believe in where it's headed next.