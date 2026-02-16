Zilo raises $15.3 million to deliver your favorite clothes in an hour
Zilo—a quick fashion delivery startup launched by former Flipkart and Myntra execs Padmakumar Pal and Bhavik Jhaveri—just raised $15.3 million in Series A funding led by Peak XV Partners.
InfoEdge Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, Alteria Capital, Stride Ventures, and several well-known angel investors also joined in.
Zilo's 1-hour delivery service
Zilo promises to deliver clothes from 200+ brands (think Levi's, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones) to your door within an hour.
You can even try on outfits at home while a Zilo team member waits for instant returns—pretty handy if you hate waiting or guessing sizes.
Plans for the future
With this new funding, Zilo plans to upgrade its tech and brand game while expanding beyond Mumbai.
They've also brought on celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania as Style Director and equity partner to boost their fashion cred.