Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu says AI hype is biggest bubble Business May 24, 2026

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu thinks the current AI hype is "the biggest bubble yet."

He responded to a viral X post, pointing out that while the tech is impressive, the way money flows in AI right now could be risky.

He urged everyone to be careful, saying, "How to navigate this without losing one's shirt is the key."