Zoho's Sridhar Vembu warns 'extreme AI frenzy' will cost buyers

Sridhar Vembu favors patient sustainable innovation

Vembu also shared that some investors worry India might fall behind in AI because it's not spending as aggressively as other countries.

Still, he's sticking to Zoho's approach of investing in less flashy fields, like metallurgy, instead of burning cash on the latest trends.

Vembu believes smart long-term investors should avoid "hype and fashion," while Warren Buffett's advice about "the tide goes out" and "swimming naked" suggests real value comes from patient, sustainable innovation that could pay off big over the next 10-15 years.