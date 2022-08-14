Career

#NewsBytesExplainer: What is blockchain degree that IITs awarding to students

Aug 14, 2022

Under Block chain technology, the data is stored in multiple places to prevent tampering and hacking.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela Saturday became the country's second centrally-run higher education institute after IIT-Kanpur to give blockchain-based digital degrees to all graduates. Over 1,500 students got their degrees in this format in addition to the standard hard copy of the certificate. What is a blockchain-based degree, and how does it vary from a traditional digital degree? Here we explain:

About What is blockchain technology?

According to Prof. Manish Okade, Head of the Computer & Informatics Centre (CIC) at NIT-Rourkela, blockchain is like a ledger that stores information digitally, in a very secure way. "The data is connected as blocks and exist in a distributed manner across a network of computers", he said. Under this technology, the data is stored in multiple places to prevent tampering and hacking.

Reason Benefits of this technology in academic degrees

Blockchain technology is beneficial to educational institutions because it allows original papers to be preserved and securely stored digitally. "Any information once entered into the blockchain, cannot be erased," said Professor Manindra Agarwal, co-founder of the National Blockchain Project and former deputy director of IIT-Kanpur. The National Security Council is funding the IIT Kanpur Project to create e-governance solutions utilizing blockchain technology.

Employability Useful in job market as well

This technology can make the students more employable as the employers may easily verify a blockchain-powered degree. Rather than the time-consuming practice of emailing the institution to confirm a degree, blockchain technology does it in 30 seconds using a One Time Password (OTP). Once the OTP is given to the employer, they will have digital access to the original degree in just 30 seconds.

Information Different from online version of degrees like on DigiLocker

Some earlier platforms, like DigiLocker, are useful for safely keeping digital documents, but they are only intended for private use. In such applications, it would not be possible for companies to verify degrees.

Beginning IIT-Kanpur first to award blockchain-powered degrees in India

As per reports, IIT-Kanpur was the first institution of higher learning to use this technology to grant degrees last year. At the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur, held in December 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the initiative as the special guest of honor. The National Blockchain Project at IIT-Kanpur, which provided the technology to NIT-Rourkela, was responsible for starting this.

Availability How do students access their blockchain-based degrees?

The degrees are available through the university's "Digital Certificates Portal," which may be accessed with each student's roll number. To access the secure site holding their degrees, applicants will get an OTP on their cellphone number, which will also be provided to their email address. The degrees will also be accessible for download as PDFs from any location on the planet.

Uses Blockchain technology used in other projects

This technology can be used in securing land records. In Karnataka, the National Blockchain Project is working to digitize land and property records. The paperwork is accessible to the buyer and seller only. Professor Okade describes it as being similar to a virtual handshake. "This technology will greatly reduce scams and financial frauds. Wherever any authentication is required this can be used," he adds.