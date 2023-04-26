Delhi

AAP's Shelly Oberoi elected MCD mayor, Iqbal re-elected as deputy

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elected Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Shelly Oberoi as its new mayor and fellow party leader Aaley Mohammed Iqbal as the deputy mayor on Wednesday. Oberoi and Iqbal beat the BJP's Shikha Rai and Soni Pandey respectively. The MCD is yet to elect its Standing Committee, which is said to be the MCD's most powerful body.

Delhi won, goons lost: AAP's Atishi

Why does this story matter?

This comes after the election was postponed four times in a span of two months due to the conflict between the AAP and the BJP.

It remains to be seen which party will control the Standing Committee.

The AAP won 134 of the total 250 seats in the MCD elections in December, ousting the BJP after three consecutive terms spanning 15 years.