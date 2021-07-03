Home / News / Delhi News / Delhi hospitals report cases of dehydration, vomiting amid rising mercury
Delhi

Delhi hospitals report cases of dehydration, vomiting amid rising mercury

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 01:05 pm
Delhi hospitals report cases of dehydration, vomiting amid rising mercury
Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.3 degree Celsius on Friday

Soaring temperatures in Delhi have led to city hospitals getting patients with complaints of dehydration and vomiting. Experts say that keeping oneself properly hydrated and having vegetables and fruits with high content of water will guard one against such illnesses. Delhi has been reeling under heatwave-like conditions for four days in a row and recorded a maximum temperature of 41.3 degree Celsius on Friday.

In this article
Cases

Aakash Healthcare saw ten such cases in the last week

"In the past one week, we have received ten cases of dehydration and nausea. Even people working from home have come in with complaints of stomach ache and headache," Dr. Vikramjeet Singh, Senior Consultant-Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, said. The doctor said possible reasons for such problems are lack of ventilation that leads to sweating, heat exhaustion, vomiting, and abdominal cramps.

Reasons

Delivery men and construction laborers most affected

Dr. Mugdha Tapdiya, a senior consultant of internal medicine at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj said, "The reasons are exposure to the sun for a long time or remaining in a closed atmosphere without proper ventilation. Power cuts and inability to afford coolers are also the reasons behind people falling sick." Dr. Tapdiya said that delivery men and construction laborers are the most affected.

Solution

Consume fluids, fruits and vegetables with high water content

Dr. Tapdiya advised people to stay in a ventilated area and drink at least four to five liters of fluids each day. Dr. Singh said that intake of fruits and vegetables like watermelon, cucumber, and strawberries can help. He also cautioned against staying inside air-conditioned rooms for long hours. "It increases the risk of dehydration, respiratory problems, and dry eyes and skin," he said.

Cases

Cases will continue if the heatwave doesn't end soon

Dr. Tapdiya said, "It was because of the fear of contracting COVID-19 that comparatively fewer patients are visiting hospitals with heat-related illnesses. Had the situation been normal, the number of patients would have been higher." Dr. Madhu Handa, the Medical Director of Moolchand Hospital said, "If the heatwave continues for another week or 10 days, they are likely to get such cases."

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Delhi Traffic Police revises maximum speed limits. Check details here

Latest News

TDS rules change from this month. Check details here

Business

Mahindra XUV700 will provide overspeeding alerts via personalized voice message

Auto

Happy Birthday, Bharti Singh: From 'Lalli' to queen of comedy

Entertainment

An overview of new features in iOS 15 public beta

Technology

Menstruating women denied COVID-19 jab at centers in Karnataka

India

Latest Delhi News

Two Delhi-NCR hospitals start administering Sputnik V; over 3K vaccinated

Delhi

Heatwave grips Delhi as monsoon plays hide and seek

Delhi

Delhi hospitals directed to reduce number of COVID-19 beds

Delhi

Farmers march: Delhi Police tightens security arrangements across borders

Delhi

Comparing pizza delivery with delivering ration a vulgar joke: BJP

Delhi