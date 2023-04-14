Delhi

Delhi's electricity subsidy to stop from today, AAP blames L-G

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 14, 2023, 03:22 pm 1 min read

The AAP-led Delhi government will stop the subsidy provided on electricity bills from Friday, state cabinet minister Atishi said

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government will end the subsidy on electricity bills on Friday, state cabinet minister Atishi said. While the government plans to continue the subsidy for the coming year, the concerned file is with Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, who has not yet approved it. The Delhi government cannot release subsidized bills unless it is approved.

Why does this story matter?

This comes as the latest episode in the political tug-of-war between the Delhi government and the L-G.

While the L-G accuses the AAP government of misspending public funds, the AAP accuses the L-G of hindering its development work at the behest of the BJP-led Central government.

In January, the AAP accused Saxena of withholding its proposal for training Delhi's teachers in Finland.