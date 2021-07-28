Cashless surgery scheme extended for mucormycosis patients: Satyendar Jain

The Delhi government on March 27 had declared black fungus an epidemic

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the city government has extended its cashless surgery scheme of Delhi Arogya Kosh for the treatment of patients suffering from black fungus or mucormycosis. The Delhi government on March 27 had declared black fungus an epidemic, in view of its rising cases. Here are more details on this.

Twitter

Jain also shared a copy of an official memorandum

"Delhi Government has extended its cashless surgery scheme for the treatment of Mucormycosis. Residents of Delhi undergoing treatment of Mucormycosis in Delhi Government hospital can be referred to impaneled private hospital under this cashless scheme for the treatment," Jain tweeted. He also shared a copy of an official memorandum issued in connection with the extension of the scheme for black fungus patients.

Twitter Post

Mucormycosis cases

952 active black fungus cases recorded as of July 6

Mucormycosis or black fungus is more common among people whose immunity has got lowered due to COVID-19, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis. There were 952 active cases of black fungus in Delhi as of July 6, according to official data.

Information

There is limited capacity for performing mucormycosis surgeries: Jain

The data also showed that till July 6, Delhi had recorded over 1,650 cases of black fungus. There is "limited capacity for performing surgeries pertaining to mucormycosis in Delhi government hospitals," reads the official memorandum shared by Jain along with his tweet.

Eligibility

Eligibility criteria for cashless surgery scheme

In view of it, the health minister-cum-chairman, Delhi Arogya Kosh, has approved that eligible patients undergoing treatment for mucormycosis in Delhi government hospitals "may be referred to impaneled private hospitals under the cashless surgery scheme." To note, the scheme will be eligible if the allotted date of surgery in the Delhi government hospital concerned is beyond seven days.

Residents

Only Delhi residents will be considered eligible

Under Delhi Arogya Kosh, the city government provides financial assistance to the extent of Rs. 5 lakh to needy eligible patients for treatment of any illness in Delhi's government hospitals. Only residents of Delhi, identified on the basis of a voter identification card, will be considered eligible for availing of the scheme.