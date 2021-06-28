CATS ambulance: ESMA period against contractual employees extended

HESMA was imposed against contractual employees for six months to secure uninterrupted health services

The Delhi Government has retrospectively extended the period of imposition of the Essential Services Maintenance Act against contractual employees engaged through an outsourced agency in Centralized Accident & Trauma Services (CATS), till December 12. According to a gazette notification dated June 24, the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act (HESMA) was imposed against them for a period of six months to "secure uninterrupted health services."

The gazette notification further said that uninterrupted health services are necessary for the lives of the citizens of Delhi. The national capital has been among the cities worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, where the first case was reported in March 2020.

"The said notification was valid up to 03.06.2021," the notification read. "And whereas, the Lt. Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is further satisfied that to ensure life-saving essential services of ambulances uninterruptedly to the citizens of Delhi, it is necessary to extend HESMA for another period of six months against contractual employees engaged through an outsourced agency in CATS," it read.

Now, therefore, the Lt. Governor of Delhi, in exercise of powers conferred upon him under Section 3 read with Section 4A of the HESMA, 1974, as extended to the National Capital Territory of Delhi, hereby declares these services as essential services, the notification further read. It also mentioned the prohibition of any strike or agitation by any of the contractual employees.

"It also prohibits strike, agitation by any contractual employees engaged through outsourced agency in CATS ambulance services run by the Delhi government for another six months, with effect from June 4-December 3, 2021," it added. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Delhi recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths. Sunday's positivity rate was recorded at 0.12 percent and the total fatality ratio stands at 1.7 percent.