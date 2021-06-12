Third wave highly likely, Delhi government preparing on war-footing: Kejriwal

Kejriwal inaugurated 22 new PSA oxygen plants at nine hospitals across Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday cautioned that the chances of the COVID-19 third wave were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it. "Indications are coming from the UK on the fear of the third wave. Cases are rising there, despite 45 percent of vaccination. So, we cannot afford to sit idle," he said.

Oxygen plants

Kejriwal inaugurated 22 new PSA oxygen plants at nine hospitals

Kejriwal was speaking at an online event during which he jointly inaugurated 22 new PSA oxygen plants at nine hospitals across Delhi. "These new oxygen plants at nine hospitals across Delhi are being added to strengthen our preparations to fight COVID-19," he said. "The Delhi government is also procuring oxygen tankers to equip system to fight COVID-19 in case of third wave," Kejriwal added.

Government

Aiming to create oxygen storage capacity of 420 tonnes: Kejriwal

Kejriwal had earlier said that the Delhi government is trying to increase oxygen storage capacity so that there is no crisis of the life-saving gas. "Three oxygen storage plants with 171 MT capacity have been installed so far in Delhi," Kejriwal had said. Kejriwal had also said that they are aiming to create an oxygen storage capacity of 420 tonnes to meet future needs.

Appreciation

Kejriwal congratulated Delhiites for their fight against COVID-19

Also, the government is in talks with the IGL for setting up a 150-tonne oxygen production plant. "People of Delhi have come shoulder-to-shoulder in combating the second wave of COVID-19, and our gratitude to the industry sector too for joining the fight," he said. Kejriwal congratulated the people of Delhi for their fight against COVID-19.

Quote

'If third wave happens, Delhi has to again fight together'

He said that they have together faced the COVID-19 second wave with struggle and discipline and "succeeded in controlling it." "We pray that the third wave of COVID-19 doesn't hit us, but if it happens, Delhi has to again fight together," he added.