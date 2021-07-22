Home / News / Delhi News / Class 11 student stabbed by two juveniles in Delhi's Mangolpuri
Class 11 student stabbed by two juveniles in Delhi's Mangolpuri

Varnika Sharma
The two juveniles fled from the spot after the incident, but they were later apprehended

A Class 11 student was stabbed allegedly by two juveniles after one of them got hit while the victim was playing tip-cat with his friends at a park in Mangolpuri, police said on Wednesday. The two juveniles, who are also school students, fled from the spot after the incident, but they were later apprehended, the police added.

Victim suffered six stab injuries and was taken to hospital

The victim, who suffered six stab injuries, was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said, "On July 18, we received information regarding admission of a boy at the hospital due to stab injury. On inquiry, we found that victim had sustained six stab injuries, including an injury on his neck."

A case was registered under Section 308 of the IPC

In his statement to the police, the victim said while he was playing tip-cat in the park, a stray piece of wood hit one of the two juveniles following which he called his friend, and both of them attacked him. Based on this, a case under Section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Mangolpuri Police Station.

An argument broke out between victim and both juveniles: Singh

The police said that an investigation was taken up. "Interrogation revealed that both these juveniles are school students and when one of them was strolling in the park, he was suddenly hit by a stray piece of wood. When he asked the victim about it, an argument broke out between them and they lost their temper," Singh said.

Police recovered blood-stained knife and clothes

"Later, the two juveniles took a kitchen knife from their house and stabbed the victim," Singh added. The police has recovered the blood-stained knife and clothes from their possession.

