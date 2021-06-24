Home / News / Delhi News / Comparing pizza delivery with delivering ration a vulgar joke: BJP
Comparing pizza delivery with delivering ration a vulgar joke: BJP

Varnika Sharma
Anamica Singh
Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 11:21 am
Comparing pizza delivery with delivering ration a vulgar joke: BJP
Gupta claimed that the Delhi government was not able to even supply ration from its stores to fair price shops

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday, saying comparing home delivery of pizzas with the doorstep delivery of ration for poor people is a "vulgar joke." His statement came after the Delhi deputy chief minister asserted the doorstep delivery of the ration scheme has to be implemented.

Statement

Gupta mocked Sisodia for making such a statement

Sisodia had said, "If people can have pizza, clothes, and other consumables delivered to their homes, why can't ration be delivered to their doorstep?" In a statement, the Delhi BJP president said it was a "vulgar joke" to compare home delivery of pizzas with that of ration for poor people. "Sisodia should know they do not eat pizza," Gupta said.

Allegation

BJP has alleged that ration is rotting in stores

He said the claim of the Kejriwal government to deliver ration at the doorstep was "laughable" as it was not able to even supply ration from its stores to fair price shops. He was referring to allegations of BJP leaders that free ration meant for poor people rotted in stores and was not transported to the fair price shops.

Other details

Kejriwal and Sisodia are more interested in politics: Gupta

"It is very unfortunate that Kejriwal and Sisodia show more interest in politics and issuing regular statements on ration delivery instead of providing adequate food grains to poor people," Gupta charged. He claimed that while the Modi government has announced free ration for needy people until November, the Delhi government will stop it from July 1.

Promises

AAP had promised free ration for two months

CM Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government had, on May 4, announced the distribution of free ration to all cardholders for two months amid the COVID-19 crisis. Under that scheme, around 72 lakh people in Delhi were expected to receive aid. Later, the Delhi government said some 20 lakh people who do not have ration cards would also be eligible to get free ration.

