Delhi

Delhi airport's T2 terminal to resume operations from July 22

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 17, 2021, 03:45 pm
The resumption of operations at T2 terminal will be with approximately 200 air traffic movements per day

The T2 terminal of the Delhi international airport will resume operations from July 22, two months after it was shut down due to a significant drop in domestic air traffic owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, a statement said on Saturday. Currently, only the T3 terminal of the Delhi airport is handling flight operations. Here are more details.

In this article
Quote

Operations will resume with 200 air traffic movements per day

"The resumption of operations at T2 terminal from July 22 onward will be with approximately 200 air traffic movements (100 departures and 100 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to around 280 movements by August-end," Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.

Flights

IndiGo's 2000-2999 series flights and all GoAir flights to operate

"The T2 terminal will resume operations with IndiGo's 2000-2999 series flights and entire operations of GoAir, and is expecting to witness around 25,000 passenger footfall in the initial phase," the DIAL stated. "About 27 counters -- 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo -- will be available to cater to the passengers of respective flights," it added.

Background

T2 terminal was shut down on May 18 this year

The decision to resume operations was taken after Delhi airport started witnessing gradual growth in passenger footfall post relaxation in lockdown and travel norms by various states since June. The T2 terminal had started flight operations on October 1 last year but was shut down on May 18 this year as the number of flights dropped dramatically due to the COVID-19 second wave.

